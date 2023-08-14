Florida Schools Face New Rules About Bathrooms, Pronouns, Nicknames and Fights as Students Head Back to Class

The start of the school year in Florida is bringing a slew of new rules for students and teachers amid Gov. Ron DeSantis' self-declared "war on woke."

DeSantis signed a series of education-related bills in May — dubbed the "Let Kids Be Kids" package — that he said would allow the Sunshine State to remain a "refuge of sanity and a citadel of normalcy."

The move came just days before DeSantis launched his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and said, "I think we have no choice but to wage a war on woke.”

Controversy erupted last month over a revised middle-school curriculum for Black history, which says that enslaved people in America "developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

Here are some of the other changes in store for Sunshine State schools, some of which opened their doors on Monday:

Restrooms

Students, staff members and visitors are required to use the restroom, locker room or other changing facility that's designated for the sex they were assigned at birth or else use one that's unisex.

School districts must also update their relevant codes of conduct and certify that their schools are in compliance with the new rule.

Educators who don't follow the rule face suspension or revocation of their teaching licenses and districts that violate the law can be fined up to $10,000 each, according to the New York Times.

Names and pronouns

Some districts are requiring parents to sign permission slips so their kids can be called by anything different from the student's legal name, including nicknames, according to TV station Fox 35 Orlando, which cited memos sent or planned by school officials.

Students, school workers and contractors can't be forced to refer to anyone by "using that person’s preferred personal title or pronouns if such personal title or pronouns do not correspond to that person’s sex."

Employees and contractors are also barred from telling students what their preferred names and pronouns are if they don't align with their sex assigned at birth.

It's unclear if a teacher can honor a request that comes from a trans student's parent, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported, citing an Aug. 7 memo from Orange County Public Schools Deputy General Counsel John Palmerini.

"Until further guidance is given by the State, I would recommend that educators concerned about the usage of pronouns and potential liability for doing so use only the first name of students as identified in the class roster provided to the teacher," Palmerini wrote.

"Another option teachers may use is to only use the last names of children when calling on them in class. This would avoid any issues with pronouns or first names which do not match the biological sex of the child at birth."

Diversity programs

Florida's public colleges and universities are now barred from spending federal or state money on scholarships and other programs intended to increase diversity, equity and inclusion among their students and faculty.

DeSantis, who proposed the measure earlier this year, said during a bill signing that the efforts have "basically been used as a veneer to impose an ideological agenda, and that is wrong," according to TV station WPBF of West Palm Beach.

The law also bans teaching "identity politics" or “theories that systemic racism, sexism, oppression and privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States and were created to maintain social, political and economic inequities.”

"If you want to do things like gender ideology, go to Berkeley," DeSantis said, referring to University of California campus that was home to the 1960s Free Speech Movement.

'Three cueing'

A little-noticed law that DeSantis signed in May bans reading instruction using a method known as "three cueing," according to the Florida Politics website.

Also known as M.S.V. — which stands for meaning, syntax and visual information — the system relies on cues that include the letters in unfamiliar words, as well as other words in the sentence and any pictures that accompany the text.

It downplays phonics, in which students decode words by sounding out the letters and relating them to other words they already know.

Three cueing relies on a since-disproven theory that learning to read is the result of strategic guesses which are driven by contextual clues, according to Education Week.

Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana and West Virginia have also banned three cueing, according to the education website The 74.

Cellphones and social media

A new law gives teachers the power to set rules on when and how students can use cellphones in classrooms, according to WTSP.

The law also reportedly requires that school districts keep kids from using school-owned devices and servers to access social media, specifically singling out TikTok.

It also requires that students be taught about the potential dangers of social media, which DeSantis said "has more problems than it solves and I think it does more harm than good."

Feminine hygiene products

School districts can give away tampons and sanitary napkins under a new law that's intended to help the nearly one in four students who can't afford them and skip classes as a result.

A supporter, state Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, referred to the situation as "period poverty," adding that "a period should only end a sentence, not an education."

School districts are encouraged to partner with “nonprofit organizations, nongovernmental organizations, businesses and other organizations” to pay for the programs, according to Health News Florida.

But Leon County will start including the products in its budget and has installed dispensers in the girls' restrooms at its middle and high schools, according to local TV outlet WCJB.

They'll also reportedly be available in elementary school offices.

Fights

Teachers who break up student fights will be given legal representation if they're arrested or sued over their actions, according to CBS 12 of West Palm Beach.

"Because of the students filming everything, the teachers are afraid to interfere or intervene because they might be accused of assault or some other crime," Sophia Youngberg, president of the Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association, told the outlet.

The protection is contained in a new Teachers' Bill of Rights, but it's unclear whether any costs would be paid for by school districts or teachers' unions, CBS 12 said.

Any teacher who believes they aren't being treated properly by their district can also reportedly request that a special magistrate review the case.

Learning disorders

A new law requires schools to identify students in kindergarten through 4th grade who appear to have dyscalculia, which affects a person's ability to understand numbers and math, or otherwise struggle excessively with the subject, according to Florida Politics.

Those kids will reportedly receive individual education plans or extra monitoring.

The parents of children in kindergarten through third grade who appear to have dyslexia also have to be alerted under terms of an expansion of parental notification rules, Florida Politics said.