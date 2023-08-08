Florida Schools Scrapping Shakespeare Plays For Fear of ‘Raunchiness’

Some Florida educators don't plan on teaching William Shakespeare in full this fall.
Instead, they're required to teach only excerpts of the plays in an effort to comply with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' conservative education policies.
Joseph Cool, a teacher at Gaither High School in Hillsborough County, told the Tampa Bay Times, “There's some raunchiness in Shakespeare,” and he hardly blames the district for taking the “safe” route in limiting Shakespeare.
However, he still thinks the new policy is ridiculous. “I think the rest of the nation — no, the world, is laughing at us [sic]. Taking Shakespeare in its entirety out because the relationship between Romeo and Juliet is somehow exploiting minors is just absurd," Cool said.
- Parents Engulfed in Paperwork as Florida Schools Open With New Rules
- ‘Arthur’ Children’s Book Faces Potential School Ban in Florida
- Here’s Why the Steam App That Would Have Played Gamecube and Wii Games Was Scrapped
- Some Target Stores Are Scrapping Pride Displays Entirely, Employees Say
- Florida State President: School Is Considering Leaving the ACC
- Law School Student Who Has Never Played Basketball Will Enter NBA Draft
Hillsborough County School District's new restrictions align with the Parental Rights in Education Act, which is commonly referred to as the “don't say gay” bill. The bill opposes classroom discussions on LGBTQ+ and gender issues.
The bill, signed by DeSantis in 2022, also suggests that any educational material sexual in nature should be banned from the classroom — hence the aversion to Shakespeare's plays that often include sexual innuendos.
If teachers do not comply with the district's new rules on the plays, they may face complaints from parents or disciplinary action from their schools. Teachers are reportedly finding out about changes to the curriculum only weeks before they have to return to school, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
Just last week, it was announced that teachers won't be allowed to teach certain aspects of AP Psychology unless they remove gender identity-related lessons from the curriculum.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews
- Developer Builds $1.5 Million Home on Lot That Was Never Sold to Him by the LandownerNews
- Jaws II: Shark Sighting Evacuates NYC Waters Days After First Attack in 70 YearsNews
- Snake in a Toilet: Slithering Visitor to Arizona Home Camps Out Where Homeowner Least Expects ItNews