Florida Schools Scrapping Shakespeare Plays For Fear of ‘Raunchiness’

Some Florida educators don't plan on teaching William Shakespeare in full this fall.

Instead, they're required to teach only excerpts of the plays in an effort to comply with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' conservative education policies.

Joseph Cool, a teacher at Gaither High School in Hillsborough County, told the Tampa Bay Times, “There's some raunchiness in Shakespeare,” and he hardly blames the district for taking the “safe” route in limiting Shakespeare.

However, he still thinks the new policy is ridiculous. “I think the rest of the nation — no, the world, is laughing at us [sic]. Taking Shakespeare in its entirety out because the relationship between Romeo and Juliet is somehow exploiting minors is just absurd," Cool said.

Hillsborough County School District's new restrictions align with the Parental Rights in Education Act, which is commonly referred to as the “don't say gay” bill. The bill opposes classroom discussions on LGBTQ+ and gender issues.

The bill, signed by DeSantis in 2022, also suggests that any educational material sexual in nature should be banned from the classroom — hence the aversion to Shakespeare's plays that often include sexual innuendos.

If teachers do not comply with the district's new rules on the plays, they may face complaints from parents or disciplinary action from their schools. Teachers are reportedly finding out about changes to the curriculum only weeks before they have to return to school, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Just last week, it was announced that teachers won't be allowed to teach certain aspects of AP Psychology unless they remove gender identity-related lessons from the curriculum.