Florida School Infested With Mating Bats Banned From Removing Them: ‘They Are Protected’

When students at one Florida elementary school arrive for the new year, they'll have some unusual classmates – a colony of free-tailed bats.

The bats moved into Northwest Elementary, in Tampa, over the summer, and due to regulations from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the school cannot move them, according to WTVT.

This inability to move the bats occurs because the new school year coincides with the bats' mating season, and there are regulations protecting bats during this vulnerable period.

The FWC says bats cannot be blocked from their roosts during the season, which runs from April 15 to August 15. If the bats were blocked, flightless young bats could be trapped inside and die, the report said.

"They are protected because a bat only has one baby, and they need their mothers,” Dustin Hooper, a wildlife control expert, told the station.

"Every year I do get called during the middle of mating season. 'Hey, we've got bats.' And I tell them, 'you can't do anything unless FWC comes out there and then deems it a health issue.'"

Students returning to an elementary school will have to share the building with bats that have taken up residence. Ian Waldie/Getty Images

The school's principal sent an email to parents on Monday, saying the creatures have been there for about two weeks. They've "taken up residency in our rafters on the second floor and necessitated us to temporarily move some classrooms and close some hallways," the message said.

But the bats and the students are on different schedules, so it shouldn't be a problem, Hooper said. "It's okay because the kids are going to the school during the day. The bats aren't going to come out during the day."

"By the time the kids are at school, the bats are still in their roost, so I wouldn't worry about it."

The school district will wait until August 15 to block the creatures. After the bats are removed, their living areas will be sanitized.