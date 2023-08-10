Florida School Infested With Mating Bats Banned From Removing Them: ‘They Are Protected’
Mating season runs from April 15 to August 15, meaning the school can't start blocking the bats until next week
When students at one Florida elementary school arrive for the new year, they'll have some unusual classmates – a colony of free-tailed bats.
The bats moved into Northwest Elementary, in Tampa, over the summer, and due to regulations from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the school cannot move them, according to WTVT.
This inability to move the bats occurs because the new school year coincides with the bats' mating season, and there are regulations protecting bats during this vulnerable period.
The FWC says bats cannot be blocked from their roosts during the season, which runs from April 15 to August 15. If the bats were blocked, flightless young bats could be trapped inside and die, the report said.
- Florida Bans Schools From Teaching AP Psychology Unless They Remove Gender Identity Materials
- MMA Fighter-Trapper Removes 10ft Alligator From Florida Elementary School
- Florida School District Removes Book About Segregation After Parent Complaint
- Florida Quakers Give Away Hundreds of Black History Books Removed from School Libraries
- Penguin Random House Suing Over Florida School District’s Book Ban
- Amanda Gorman Speaks Out in First Interview After Florida School Banned Her Poem
"They are protected because a bat only has one baby, and they need their mothers,” Dustin Hooper, a wildlife control expert, told the station.
"Every year I do get called during the middle of mating season. 'Hey, we've got bats.' And I tell them, 'you can't do anything unless FWC comes out there and then deems it a health issue.'"
The school's principal sent an email to parents on Monday, saying the creatures have been there for about two weeks. They've "taken up residency in our rafters on the second floor and necessitated us to temporarily move some classrooms and close some hallways," the message said.
But the bats and the students are on different schedules, so it shouldn't be a problem, Hooper said. "It's okay because the kids are going to the school during the day. The bats aren't going to come out during the day."
"By the time the kids are at school, the bats are still in their roost, so I wouldn't worry about it."
The school district will wait until August 15 to block the creatures. After the bats are removed, their living areas will be sanitized.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews