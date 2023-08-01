Florida School Employee Found Dead with Zip Tie Around Neck

Police are investigating the death of a Florida school employee as a potential homicide after she was discovered in her home with a large zip tie fastened around her neck.

Joysee Cartagena was pronounced dead on July 17 after a 911 call led first responders to her home. Cartagena was found with a zip tie around her neck. Fire and Rescue teams attempted life-saving care upon arrival, but were unsuccessful, according to police.



The body was taken to the Lake County Medical Examiner. Officers stated that Cartagena's death is being viewed as suspicious, leading to the homicide investigation.

WESH 2 spoke to the Seminole County School District, who confirmed that Cartagena worked for the district. She was a secretary at Spring Lake Elementary and a clerk at Lawton Elementary for nearly seven years.

FOX 35 News spoke to the victim's son, Steven Rivera Cartagena, who called his mom his "best friend."

"My mom was my world to me. That's all I knew, and that's all I wanted to know," he said. "Losing her, it just kind of made me feel like I was an orphan in a way. I was like, 'What do I do?'"

Authorities said they have identified a person of interest, but they have not released any names yet.

"I want justice for my mother, through and through," Steven Rivera Cartagena added.

Anyone with information on Joysee Cartagena's death should call the Sanford Police Department at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimeline.org. Those who send tips to Crimeline can receive a cash reward of $5,000 if it helps solve the homicide.