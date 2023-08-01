Florida School Employee Found Dead with Zip Tie Around Neck

Police are investigating the death of a Florida school employee as a potential homicide after she was discovered in her home with a large zip tie fastened around her neck.
Joysee Cartagena was pronounced dead on July 17 after a 911 call led first responders to her home. Cartagena was found with a zip tie around her neck. Fire and Rescue teams attempted life-saving care upon arrival, but were unsuccessful, according to police.
The body was taken to the Lake County Medical Examiner. Officers stated that Cartagena's death is being viewed as suspicious, leading to the homicide investigation.
WESH 2 spoke to the Seminole County School District, who confirmed that Cartagena worked for the district. She was a secretary at Spring Lake Elementary and a clerk at Lawton Elementary for nearly seven years.
FOX 35 News spoke to the victim's son, Steven Rivera Cartagena, who called his mom his "best friend."
- Dead Baby Found in Dumpster Behind Florida Athletic Club
- New Polling Has Trump and Biden Neck and Neck in Pennsylvania; Biden Up in Wisconsin
- Student Found Dead After Going Missing on School Group’s Trip to New Zealand Caves
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot Dispute
- Walmart Employee, 2 Others Charged in Deadly Shooting Inside Florida Store
"My mom was my world to me. That's all I knew, and that's all I wanted to know," he said. "Losing her, it just kind of made me feel like I was an orphan in a way. I was like, 'What do I do?'"
Authorities said they have identified a person of interest, but they have not released any names yet.
"I want justice for my mother, through and through," Steven Rivera Cartagena added.
Anyone with information on Joysee Cartagena's death should call the Sanford Police Department at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimeline.org. Those who send tips to Crimeline can receive a cash reward of $5,000 if it helps solve the homicide.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Foul Play Investigated After Meal Full of Poison Mushrooms Kills Family Members, Sickens PastorNews
- Eyewitness Video Shows Security Guard Firing Shots at Fleeing ManNews
- Somali Runner Mocked as ‘World’s Slowest Sprinter’ Says She Volunteered to Race After No One Else Stepped UpNews
- Microsoft’s Version of ChatGPT, Bing Chat, Coming Soon to Mobile BrowsersTech
- Passenger Flight Delayed After Bear Escapes From Plane’s Cargo HoldNews
- Investigation Uncovers Nazi Symbols, Child Porn in German Police Chat MessagesNews
- Image of ‘The Candy Man’ Serial Killer’s Last Known Unidentified Victim Released 50 Years LaterNews
- Barbie Gets Weird with New Doll, ‘I Am Kenough’ Unisex HoodieBusiness
- Amateur Sleuths Dive Into Florida Lake, Find 32 Cars Tied to Cold CasesNews
- California County Declares ‘American Christian Heritage Month’ with Proclamation Full of Historical ErrorsNews
- Magic Mushroom Churches Popping Up Across San Francisco Leave City Officials PuzzledNews
- Western-Made Semiconductors Continue to Flow Into Russia, Powering Its Military Despite Sanctions: ReportNews