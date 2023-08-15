Florida School Bus Driver Drops 4-Year-Old Off at Wrong Stop Miles From Home

A 4-year-old girl from Florida had a harrowing experience after her second day of pre-kindergarten: she was left three miles away from her designated bus stop.
Authorities informed The Messenger that they are not treating the incident as a crime.
The young girl was discovered on August 11, walking alone in Williston by a man on his riding lawnmower. He didn't recognize her and promptly called 911.
Deputies from the Levy County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene and contacted the girl's school. The school then facilitated communication between the officers and the girl's parents. At the time she was found, the girl was 2.6 miles away from her correct bus stop.
According to WCBJ, the young girl had gotten off the bus without her older brother. He only noticed she was gone when he reached their designated drop-off point.
The school officials released a statement regarding the incident, confirming that an internal investigation is currently in progress.
"Our district believes the safety of our students is our number one priority. We are in the process of investigating where our policies and procedures failed," the statement said. "Once the investigation is complete, the district will take necessary measures. Both our transportation director and I have reassured our parents that we will strictly adhere to all district policies and procedures to ensure our students' safe return home."
