Florida Retiree’s Hole-in-One Glory at Golf Course Leads to His Arrest in Connection With Beating Death

Police located a manslaughter suspect using photos that commemorated a lucky hole-in-one shot he'd hit earlier this year, central Florida's Villages News reported.



Robert Moore, 75, is accused of aggravated assault in connection with the beating death of an older man in the parking lot of a country club last month in The Villages, a sprawling central Florida retirement community outside Orlando that was the fastest-growing metro area in the U.S. over the last decade. It's been described as a "Boomer's Utopia."

Dean Zook, 87, had been driving to the club with his wife when he accidentally scraped the front bumper of a black Lexus in the parking lot.



An infuriated man emerged from the country club. Zook reportedly admitted he was responsible and asked to exchange insurance information.

The suspect then allegedly punched Zook in the jaw, hitting him several times before storming off — only to find that his vehicle was not actually the one that had been damaged in the accident.

A tipster identified Mark Moore by his clothing after the Sumter County sheriff's office released surveillance footage of the the suspect online. Sumter County Sheriff's Office

Zook was sent to the hospital with severe bleeding in the brain. He entered hospice care on July 15 and died the following day.



A day after the attack, Sumter County Sheriff's deputies posted surveillance footage of the suspect on social media, which revealed that on the day of the attack, the suspect had also knocked into a server carrying drinks, which then spilled onto a bar patron.



A tipster said he'd spotted a man he knew as "Bob" wearing similar clothes while sitting with a group of women at a nearby club.



Detectives began scouring Google for similar photos and came across one in which the man had scored a hole-in-one at a different Villages golf course.



Coincidentally, he was wearing the same shoes, shorts, and sunglasses as the man in the surveillance footage.



The detective also determined that Moore owned a black Lexus similar to the one involved in the parking lot accident.



Moore, a Massachusetts native, was arrested last week for aggravated manslaughter of an elderly person but has since been released on $30,000 bail.