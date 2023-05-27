Florida Residents’ Strategy to Solve Growing Iguana Problem Scares Neighbors
Some in the area say a group of men has taken to shooting the lizards with pellet guns
Residents of a Florida neighborhood with a growing iguana problem say the apparent solution from a group of men who've taken to shooting the lizards with pellet guns is not the way to handle it.
On Friday, WPLG reported images of the men with long guns in a boat along the South Fork New River in Lauderdale Isles.
Local resident David LaChance said he heard a few shots from the guns right behind his home, the station reported.
The violent approach to handling the iguanas -- which LaChance acknowledged can be a nuisance -- is a major concern in the community, he told the station.
“They had three guys, rifles, looking around and then I heard a few more pops," he said.
The outlet sent a video of the men to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which is now investigating the incident.
“It is illegal to shoot any projectile over or across the private property of another without permission, including when on a canal," the Commission told WPLG in a statement.
"Florida Statute 810.09 makes it a felony offense to discharge any potentially lethal projectile over or across private land without authorization.”
No injuries or property damage have been reported as a result of the shots fired, according to WPLG.
Still, LaChance and other residents will look for other ways to deal with the iguanas.
The creatures eat a lot of the vegetation in the area and defecate on the boat docks, LaChance told the station.
“Find a way to do it without the guns in the back yards,” he said.
