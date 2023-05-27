The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Florida Residents’ Strategy to Solve Growing Iguana Problem Scares Neighbors

    Some in the area say a group of men has taken to shooting the lizards with pellet guns

    Published |Updated
    Christopher Gavin
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Residents of a Florida neighborhood with a growing iguana problem say the apparent solution from a group of men who've taken to shooting the lizards with pellet guns is not the way to handle it.

    On Friday, WPLG reported images of the men with long guns in a boat along the South Fork New River in Lauderdale Isles.

    Local resident David LaChance said he heard a few shots from the guns right behind his home, the station reported.

    The violent approach to handling the iguanas -- which LaChance acknowledged can be a nuisance -- is a major concern in the community, he told the station.

    Read More

    “They had three guys, rifles, looking around and then I heard a few more pops," he said.

    The outlet sent a video of the men to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which is now investigating the incident.

    “It is illegal to shoot any projectile over or across the private property of another without permission, including when on a canal," the Commission told WPLG in a statement.

    "Florida Statute 810.09 makes it a felony offense to discharge any potentially lethal projectile over or across private land without authorization.”

    No injuries or property damage have been reported as a result of the shots fired, according to WPLG.

    Still, LaChance and other residents will look for other ways to deal with the iguanas.

    The creatures eat a lot of the vegetation in the area and defecate on the boat docks, LaChance told the station.

    “Find a way to do it without the guns in the back yards,” he said.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.