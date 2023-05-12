Florida Rejects ‘History of the Holocaust’ Textbook in Latest Purge
Two Holocaust textbooks were rejected for including "special topics" banned by the state.
Florida state officials have rejected two Holocaust textbooks for classroom instruction as Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to disallow certain books to prevent what he calls “woke indoctrination.”
The Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA) reported that the rejected books, “Modern Genocides” and “History of the Holocaust,” were both intended for high schoolers.
“Modern Genocides” was forbidden because it discussed “special topics” that the GOP-led state banned from instruction in Florida classrooms, according to the JTA. Florida did not cite which specific topic led to the book’s banning, but the list contains themes as broad as “social justice.”
The publisher of “History of the Holocaust,” eDynamics Learning, told JTA it plans to appeal the rejection, and that "it is clear" the Florida Department of Education "sees the benefit of this curriculum for students but wants to ensure that all state standards for the curriculum have been addressed.”
Both books received poor scores from the state’s educational review committee, although it’s unclear why.
Florida also forced a book intended for middle schoolers about the Hebrew Bible to take out a question asking, "What social justice issues are included in the Hebrew Bible?” Officials claimed the language was “politically charged.”
The Sunshine State requires Holocaust education for its K-12 students. Still, that mandate is often at odds with DeSantis’ recent legislation, including laws that grant parents the ability to challenge books given to their children in school that they deem inappropriate.
PEN America said it documented a total of 565 books that were banned in Florida schools in the 2021-2022 school year.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Map Shows 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Just Off California CoastlineNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics