Florida Records More Abortions Than Same Period in 2022

According to a new report from Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration, there have been over 38 thousand abortions performed in the state in 2023 thus far, an increase from the first half of 2022, in which 33,382 abortions were reported.

This increase in abortions comes against the backdrop of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ six-week abortion ban, signed in April of this year. The “Heartbeat Protection Act” bans abortion after the first detectable signs of activity in cardiac cells, which is typically found around six-weeks of pregnancy.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at the 2023 Christians United for Israel summit on July 17, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Currently, however, the state is maintaining a 15-week abortion ban, which will stay in effect until the Florida Supreme Court decides on the legality of that ban. In January 2023, the state Supreme Court ruled in favor of abortion providers, who are challenging the constitutionality of the 15-week ban, ruling that they would be able to present arguments against it. The court declined to block the law while the lawsuit continues to play out.

The state Supreme Court will hear arguments against the current, 15-week ban on September 8.

The stricter six-week ban will only take effect if the court upholds the 15-week ban. The September case will also determine if a privacy clause in Florida’s constitution protects abortion rights.