Florida Records More Abortions Than Same Period in 2022 - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Florida Records More Abortions Than Same Period in 2022

The increase comes against the backdrop of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ six-week abortion ban, signed in April.

Published |Updated
Khaya Himmelman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

According to a new report from Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration, there have been over 38 thousand abortions performed in the state in 2023 thus far, an increase from the first half of 2022, in which 33,382 abortions were reported.

This increase in abortions comes against the backdrop of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ six-week abortion ban, signed in April of this year. The “Heartbeat Protection Act” bans abortion after the first detectable signs of activity in cardiac cells, which is typically found around six-weeks of pregnancy.  

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at the 2023 Christians United for Israel summit on July 17, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia.
Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at the 2023 Christians United for Israel summit on July 17, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Currently, however, the state is maintaining a 15-week abortion ban, which will stay in effect until the Florida Supreme Court decides on the legality of that ban. In January 2023, the state Supreme Court ruled in favor of abortion providers, who are challenging the constitutionality of the 15-week ban, ruling that they would be able to present arguments against it. The court declined to block the law while the lawsuit continues to play out. 

Read More

The state Supreme Court will hear arguments against the current, 15-week ban on September 8.

The stricter six-week ban will only take effect if the court upholds the 15-week ban. The September case will also determine if a privacy clause in Florida’s constitution protects abortion rights.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.