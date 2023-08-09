Florida Quakers Give Away Hundreds of Black History Books Removed from School Libraries

A group of Florida Quakers protested the state’s decision to pull certain Black history books from some school districts by giving away hundreds of the books to community members.

The DeLand Quaker Church originally hoped to collect 100 books to distribute among community members. They ended up receiving close to 500, in addition to financial donations, which they passed out during a rescheduled Juneteenth event late last month.

“Local DeLand residents, educators, librarians, and civil rights advocates donated hundreds of books to us,” Kathy Hersh, a member of the Quaker Church, told the West Volusia Beacon.

“We even got shipments of books from donors in San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York. People everywhere are worried about the censorship of books and the whitewashing of Black history in Florida and its ripple effect elsewhere in the country.”

Since Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis passed the Individual Freedom Act, commonly known as the Stop WOKE Act, school districts across the state have been culling certain books, including many related to the Black experience in America, that haven't been cleared by the Florida Dept. of Education.

The DeLand Quaker Church distributed hundreds of Black history books, on July 29, in DeLand, Florida. WESH

More than 350 books have been banned from public school libraries and curricula, including classics like Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” and James Baldwin’s “The Fire Next Time.”

The only state with more book bans than Florida is Texas, according to PEN America, a First Amendment organization.

Florida also rejected the AP African American Studies course, with the DeSantis administration arguing that it promoted a “political agenda.”

Many of the free books given away at the DeLand event were originally school books that teachers and librarians gifted to the church, according to WESH.

The Quakers hope that younger generations will still have access to the books, even if they can’t get them from their school libraries, Hersh said.

"I think we’re going through a very traumatic experience right now with education in Florida. It's traumatic to people who care about true history being taught," she told WESH.