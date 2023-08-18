Florida Proud Boys Member Disappears Ahead of Capitol Riot Sentencing

A manhunt is under way for a member of the Proud Boys extremist group who disappeared from his Florida home days before he was scheduled to be sentenced to as many as 14 years in prison for pepper-spraying officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol.
A warrant was issued for Christopher Worrell, of Naples, Florida, on Tuesday and his Friday sentencing was canceled, the Associated Press reported, citing court documents.
Worrell, 52, was found guilty in US District Court in Washington, D.C., in May of attacking Capitol police and entering the federal building in an attempt to obstruct the certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory over former President Donald Trump.
Prosecutors asked the judge to sentence him to 14 years in prison.
Worrell had been placed on house arrest in Florida since he was released from jail in November 2021 after he filed a civil-rights complaint about his treatment while being held.
A trio of top officials in the Proud Boys, including Enrique Tarrio, were convicted of seditious conspiracy in May for their roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The Justice Department is seeking a 33-year sentence for Tarrio, which would be the longest sentence so far handed down in connection to the riot, the AP reported.
More than 1,000 people have been hit with federal charges related to Jan. 6 and more than half have either pleaded guilty or convicted.
Prosecutors have characterized the Proud Boys as "foot soldiers" for Trump as he falsely claimed that the 2020 presidential election was marred by rampant fraud and that he was the rightful winner.
“They unleashed a force on the Capitol that was calculated to exert their political will on elected officials by force and to undo the results of a democratic election,” prosecutors wrote in court documents Thursday on Tarrio's sentencing.
Trump was indicted earlier this month for his role in the Capitol uprising on charges of conspiracy to defraud the government, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.
A message seeking comment from Worrell's lawyer, Bill Shipley, was not immediately returned.
