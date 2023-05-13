Florida Proud Boy Convicted of Felony Police Assault, Rioting at Capitol

A Florida member of the Proud Boys — who warned officers at the 2021 Capitol attack not to "make us go against you" — was convicted Friday of felony police assault and rioting.

Christopher Worrell, 52, was found guilty of a total of seven crimes, including obstructing confirmation by Congress of the 2020 presidential election results, another felony.

The judge's verdict followed by a week the conviction of four Proud Boys leaders on seditious conspiracy charges.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth said Friday that the verdict against Worrell was “not the product of guilt by association," The Washington Post reported.

His "purpose to impede or obstruct the electoral college certification has been proven to me beyond a reasonable doubt,” the judge said. “He wanted the mob to take the Capitol."

Lamberth also concluded it was “preposterous” that Worrell claimed he was a “lone hero” that day helping police by spraying leftist agitators.

Worrell is a cancer survivor who Lambeth said can remain at home until his sentencing in August.

Worrell claimed "medical mistreatment" in the Washington D.C. jail nearly two years ago while he was awaiting trial.

Lamberth found jail authorities in contempt of court after determing they had failed to provide information needed to approve surgery recommended months earlier for Worrell’s broken wrist while in custody.

Lamberth then ordered Worrell's pre-trial release after eight months in jail.

Worrell's co-defendant, Daniel Lyons Scott, pleaded guilty Friday to two criminal counts — assaulting police and obstructing the joint session of Congress, according to the Post. He'll be sentenced May 23.