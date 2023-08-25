Florida Principal, Teacher Put on Leave After Assembly Singling Out Black Students With Low Test Scores

The principal and a teacher of an elementary school in Florida have been placed on administrative leave after allegedly calling out Black students for low test scores during a recent assembly.

Donelle Evensen, the principal of Bunnell Elementary School, was placed on paid leave along with teacher Anthony Hines after Black fourth and fifth-grade students at Bunnell Elementary School were removed from class last Friday to attend the assembly in the cafeteria.

LaShakia Moore, who’s the interim superintendent for Flagler County, held a news conference Thursday to address the situation and apologize to the school’s families, students and staff.

“I am not deflecting this. I own this, but I have been a longtime educator here in Flagler Schools,” Moore said.

“I am committed to the success of these students not only because I am an educator, but because I’m a member of this community. So I need you as a community member, I need every community member, I need our business partners, I need our faith base — I need everyone to come together, one, around (having) a hard conversation," Moore added.

Flagler County School Board Chairperson Cheryl Massaro said the principal will remain on leave until an investigation is complete, according to ClickOrlando.com.

Massaro said that although the assembly of “African American students (who) scored below a three on testing” was intended to motivate them, it shouldn’t have happened.

“It should not have happened. Flagler schools do not support, you know, segregation,” Massaro said. “Bring them all in, bring them all in. That’s all that matters, bring them all and talk to all of them. Give them all the same support. Don’t isolate it to one subgroup, and that’s when the line got crossed.”

Since the assembly, some parents have requested their child be transferred to another school.

“So, I have had families that did ask that question,” the superintendent said. “We have open choice here in Flagler County, and so those families that want that, we will help to assist that."

Moore said a majority of families “are confident in the work that has been done and they’re confident in the support that we provide as a district to help us move forward.”