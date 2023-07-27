Florida Principal, School Staff Arrested for Allegedly Failing to Report Student’s Sexual Assault to Authorities

The principal of a Florida high school and four other former and current school employees were arrested this week after allegedly failing to report a teen’s claims of sexual assault to the police.

Palm Beach Central High School’s Principal Darren Edgecomb, chorus teacher Scott Houchins, former behavioral health professional Priscilla Carter, and Assistant Principals Daniel Snider and Nereyda Cayado De Garcia were booked Monday on felony failure to report the assault of a minor, according to ABC News.

Carter has pleaded not guilty. The other four have yet to enter pleas, the network said.

All five employees have been reassigned "to positions that do not involve student contact,” the regional superintendent wrote in a letter to parents on Tuesday, adding "it is not the District’s practice to comment on an open investigation.”

The charges come after the girl’s parents reported the school employees to police, saying the school was aware their daughter had reported an assault and negligently did not report it to authorities as required by law.

According to an affidavit, the school first became aware of the charges when a friend and classmate of the victim wrote a letter to chorus teacher Houchins on June 16, 2021, detailing the alleged sexual assault and the victim’s thoughts of self-harm. The letter was then seen by at least five other staff members, none of whom relayed the information to authorities, ABC News said. Carter, the guidance counselor, then called the girl into her office and determined she was not at risk of hurting herself, but did not ask about the alleged assault.

In August, the victim told Assistant Principal Snider that she was assaulted and identified her assailant. Snider passed the information to Principal Edgecomb, the affidavit claimed, but neither adult reported the information to authorities. The victim again met with Carter, who also did not report the incident, ABC News reported.

Edgecomb allegedly said he did not report the assault because he thought the girl was lying. Garcia, meanwhile, apparently said she didn’t report the allegations to the police and thought the parents should do it.

While authorities found corroborating evidence for the girl’s claims, her parents ultimately decided to not press charges.