    Florida Preparing To Relaunch Migrant Relocation Program

    “This is immoral. This is politicking," the president of Mexico said.

    Kelly Rissman
    Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

    Three companies have been selected by Florida's Republican Gov. Ron Desantis' administration to carry out the state's migrant relocation program, according to an official notice.

    Florida's Division of Emergency Management wrote in a notice of intent to award on Monday that Vertol Systems Company Inc .— which was hired last year to relocate migrants to Martha's Vineyard — and two other companies would receive contracts to execute the "migrant transportation program."

    Once the contract is finalized, the relocation process could begin and could span until June 30, 2025, unless it is terminated before then, the Miami Herald reported.

    DeSantis was sent a recently passed bill on Tuesday that would also grant $12 million more toward migrant relocation out of the state of Florida to elsewhere in the U.S.

    The measure, S.B. 1718, would also make it a crime if someone transports a migrant into Florida.

    “Why does [DeSantis] have to take advantage of people’s pain, of migrants’ pain, of people’s need for political gain,” Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said about the bill on Monday, according to Politico.

    “This is immoral. This is politicking," he added.

    If DeSantis signs the bill, the $12 million amount would be on top of the $10 million, granted in a separate bill in February, to hire contractors to relocate migrants who come to Florida.

    Vertol System's contract last year cost just over $1.5 million, according to transactions.

    The hirings are happening as migrants surge the border before Title 42, which allows the U.S. to remove immediately migrants under pandemic-era restrictions, ends on Thursday.

