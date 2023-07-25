Florida Police Warn People Not to Pick Up Unusual ‘Seaweed’ After ‘Large Amount’ of Marijuana Washes up on Beach - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Florida Police Warn People Not to Pick Up Unusual ‘Seaweed’ After ‘Large Amount’ of Marijuana Washes up on Beach

Authorities warned that, after a long time in the ocean, the drugs were likely degraded and rotting

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Police in Florida warned people not to collect an unusual "seaweed" blanketing the beach after a "large amount" of marijuana washed ashore in Neptune.

The Neptune Beach Police Department said it appeared that “a large amount of marijuana” likely broke open at sea and separated before coming ashore on Saturday morning.

The beach was littered with the drug in the area of Florida Blvd.

Read More

One beachgoer told WJXT-TV that he and his mother thought it was sargassum.

“I did pick it up and smelled it to see what it smelled like,” Zach West said. “It was weed. It’s kind of crazy.”

He and his mother then called the police.

Marijuana on Florida beach
Marijuana on Florida beachNeptune Beach Police Department

In a Facebook post police stated: “Before anyone starts thinking about coming out and turning this discovery into your own treasure hunt, we would advise against it.”

“After floating in the ocean for some time, the marijuana has quickly begun to degrade and rot.”

The beach was closed as officers worked with public works employees to clean it out of the sand.

One person posted a video to Facebook showing a worker raking up the pot.

Police didn't have an estimate on the amount of marijuana that came ashore but it stretched a long way down the beach at the tide line.

Bryan Crews, another beachgoer, had his own estimate.

“I don’t know from personal experience, but watching shows, if you put it all together, it probably would’ve been five or 10lbs,” Crews told WJXT.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.