Florida Police Warn People Not to Pick Up Unusual ‘Seaweed’ After ‘Large Amount’ of Marijuana Washes up on Beach

Police in Florida warned people not to collect an unusual "seaweed" blanketing the beach after a "large amount" of marijuana washed ashore in Neptune.

The Neptune Beach Police Department said it appeared that “a large amount of marijuana” likely broke open at sea and separated before coming ashore on Saturday morning.

The beach was littered with the drug in the area of Florida Blvd.

One beachgoer told WJXT-TV that he and his mother thought it was sargassum.

“I did pick it up and smelled it to see what it smelled like,” Zach West said. “It was weed. It’s kind of crazy.”

He and his mother then called the police.

Marijuana on Florida beach Neptune Beach Police Department

In a Facebook post police stated: “Before anyone starts thinking about coming out and turning this discovery into your own treasure hunt, we would advise against it.”

“After floating in the ocean for some time, the marijuana has quickly begun to degrade and rot.”

The beach was closed as officers worked with public works employees to clean it out of the sand.

One person posted a video to Facebook showing a worker raking up the pot.

Police didn't have an estimate on the amount of marijuana that came ashore but it stretched a long way down the beach at the tide line.

Bryan Crews, another beachgoer, had his own estimate.

“I don’t know from personal experience, but watching shows, if you put it all together, it probably would’ve been five or 10lbs,” Crews told WJXT.