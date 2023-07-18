Florida Police Kill Stabbing Suspect in Shootout After Car Chase, Crash

Police killed a man during a Florida shootout after he repeatedly stabbed his children's mother in front of them and caused a two-car crash while on the run.

No one else was injured during the exchange of gunfire that left the dead man's SUV riddled with bullet holes Monday evening in Tampa.

"Our thoughts are with the stabbing victim as she fights for her life in the hospital right now, the children who experienced this and the occupants of the vehicle," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw told reporters Monday night.

"No one should have to witness the chaos that this suspect caused our community."

Police Chief Lee Bercaw speaks to reporters Monday night in Tampa, Florida. Tampa Police Department

The identity of the 33-year-old dead man was being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

Witness Sabrina Turner told the Tampa Bay Times that she was in her car when bullets began flying around her during the gun battle at North Florida Avenue and East Gladys Street.

Turner said she heard about 50 shots fired before police officers rescued her.

“I was really freaked out. I was crying. It just felt surreal,” she said.

“It felt like a movie.”

The incident began when the man repeatedly stabbed the mother of his kids, who are between 2 and 6, as they watched in horror in their home on the 2800 block of North 35th Street, police said.

The man then took the children and drove to his brother's house, where he left them and reportedly stole his brother's AK-47 rifle, police said.

Officers spotted his vehicle around 5:50 p.m. and tried to stop it but he pointed the weapon out the window and sped off, then drove around spike strips the police put in his path.

The chase ended shortly after 6 p.m. when the man crashed into a blue sedan carrying a man and a woman, neither of whom was hurt.

The man then began firing at police officers who shot back and killed him.

None of the cops were injured but they were all placed on administrative duty pending an investigation into the shooting by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

"We have a lot of heroism and a lot of good fortune on the part of TPD," FDLE Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell told local TV station Fox 13.

"They dodged a lot of potentially bad things tonight, and they were absolute heroes."