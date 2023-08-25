Florida Police Ask Public for Help Locating Wild Monkeys Last Seen Outside a Popeye’s

Police in Orange City, Florida, are urging residents to be on the lookout for wild monkey sightings.
This comes after authorities received multiple reports of the animals seen around town this week, including one near a local Popeye's restaurant.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, police noted that a monkey captured in an online photo was identified as a wild rhesus macaque.
Originally native to Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, China, and Southeast Asia, this species can now also be found in Florida's wild, according to National Geographic. The magazine highlights that some rhesus macaques have adapted to living within human communities and feed on fruit, seeds, bark, roots, insects, and small animals.
A brochure from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, shared by the police, states rhesus macaques are primarily located in central Florida. Introduced to the state in the 1930s as a tourist attraction, they became a wild population after escaping.
Kimberly Bialobos, an employee at a Popeye's on Enterprise Road, spoke to local station WOFL about her sighting of a monkey outside the restaurant on Wednesday morning.
"I look over and I'm like, ‘Is this real? This cannot be possible,’" she told the outlet. "The monkey’s smart because he looked at the traffic and he knew not to go that way. 'This is the weirdest thing I've ever seen. Not only working here. In my life. This is pretty crazy.'"
Police have advised the public not to feed or attempt to capture these monkeys if they spot them. Instead, they should contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
