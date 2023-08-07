Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House Residents - The Messenger
Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House Residents

Authorities say Robert Dell used position at halfway house to pressure people into the scheme

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
A former church leader and halfway house operator has been arrested and accused of running a multimillion-dollar theft ring that spanned across Florida for more than 10 years.

Robert Dell, the former pastor of The Rock Church in St. Petersburg and an operator of a halfway house for individuals recovering from drug addiction, has been accused of stealing branded products from Home Depot stores in several Florida counties to then sell them on eBay under a store called “Anointed Liquidator.” 

For more than 10 years, authorities say that Dell and four accomplices stole from stores five to six times a day, allegedly stealing more than $1.4 million in merchandise, according to a press release from the Florida Attorney General’s Office. Home Depot estimates that the scheme has cost the company more than $5 million.

Authorities allege that Dell used his role at the halfway house and as a pastor to manipulate vulnerable people into participating in the scam, Fox 13 reported.

Mugshots of former Pastor Robert Dell, Jaclyn Berrie Dell and Karen Hurley Dell Bottom: Daniel Mace and Jessica Wild.
Starting from the top left, are the mugshots of former pastor Robert Dell, Jaclyn Berrie Dell, Karen Hurley Dell, Daniel Mace and Jessica Wild. The five have been arrested and accused of stealing millions of dollars worth of merchandise from Home Depot to resell on eBay.Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office/Fox 13

After stealing the merchandise from Home Depot, Dell’s co-conspirators Daniel Mace and Jessica Wild would deliver the items to Dell’s house to be sold on eBay. Jaclyn Dell and Karen Dell, Robert Dell’s wife and mother, have also been identified by authorities as co-conspirators who aided with the collection, shipment and payment of the stolen goods.

In a statement, Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Due to the success of FORCE, another retail theft crime ring is dismantled, and our Statewide Prosecutors continue to file charges against organized retail thieves. This pastor clearly skipped over the commandment — thou shall not steal. Our FORCE taskforce shut down his criminal operation stealing millions of dollars worth of merchandise from Home Depot stores across the state to resell the items on eBay. We will not tolerate organized retail theft in Florida and my office will continue to combat these criminal organizations.”

Robert Dell faces several felony charges, including racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering and dealing in stolen property as an organizer.

