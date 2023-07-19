Florida Parents Sue McDonald’s for Millions Over ‘Unreasonably Hot’ McNugget

Parents of a four-year-old burn victim in Florida are suing McDonald's for $15 million, and the jury is expected to get the case Wednesday afternoon to begin deliberations.

This comes after a separate jury found McDonald's and a franchisee liable in May for negligence and failure to warn customers about the risk of hot food after the parents claimed their child was severely burned by a "dangerously hot" McNugget at a Florida drive-thru in 2019.

Opening statements began Tuesday, according to Local10 news, in the follow-up trial to determine the damages that will be awarded to the family.

"I'm her voice and I know when my baby is hurt and if I can't take that pain away, then I did something wrong," Philana Holmes, the victim's mother, testified.

Chicken nuggets Getty Images/Slobo

While the family's attorney argues $15 million is "fair and reasonable" giving the scarring, attorneys for McDonald's and the franchisee Upchurch Foods argue it's too high. According to Local10, they claimed the wound has since healed and isn't disabling.

"She still picks at it now," Holmes said on the stand. "For her, it's a constant reminder — so for us, it's a constant reminder."

Holmes testified that her daughter has not received any treatment for the scar outside of an ointment.

