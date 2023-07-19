Florida Parents Sue McDonald’s for Millions Over ‘Unreasonably Hot’ McNugget
The family's attorney argues $15 million is 'fair and reasonable' giving the scarring
Parents of a four-year-old burn victim in Florida are suing McDonald's for $15 million, and the jury is expected to get the case Wednesday afternoon to begin deliberations.
This comes after a separate jury found McDonald's and a franchisee liable in May for negligence and failure to warn customers about the risk of hot food after the parents claimed their child was severely burned by a "dangerously hot" McNugget at a Florida drive-thru in 2019.
Opening statements began Tuesday, according to Local10 news, in the follow-up trial to determine the damages that will be awarded to the family.
"I'm her voice and I know when my baby is hurt and if I can't take that pain away, then I did something wrong," Philana Holmes, the victim's mother, testified.
- Florida Parents Awarded Nearly $1 Million After Daughter Severely Burned by Hot McNugget
- Parents Sue McDonald’s After Chicken McNuggets Allegedly “Disfigure and Scar” 4-Year-Old
- Jury Finds McDonald’s Liable for ‘Dangerously Hot’ McNugget That Burned Child
- McDonald’s Indonesia Offers Bargain Wedding Catering, Promises ‘Unforgettable’ 200 Meal Deal
While the family's attorney argues $15 million is "fair and reasonable" giving the scarring, attorneys for McDonald's and the franchisee Upchurch Foods argue it's too high. According to Local10, they claimed the wound has since healed and isn't disabling.
"She still picks at it now," Holmes said on the stand. "For her, it's a constant reminder — so for us, it's a constant reminder."
Holmes testified that her daughter has not received any treatment for the scar outside of an ointment.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews