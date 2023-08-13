Membership-Only ‘Guntry Clubs’ Costing Thousands Open as Luxury Shooting Ranges Aim for Wealthy Gun Owners

A club that advertises itself as Florida’s first extravagant shooting range with a members-only model has opened in Fort Lauderdale.

Founders Shooting Club is modeled after the Weston Shooters luxury shooting club outside of Boston, according to Victor Grillo, who owns both clubs. The country-club-esque shooting range includes a gym, spa services, a private shooting range, a clubhouse lounge, a cigar lounge, gourmet dining and more.

“Our club is at the crossroads between a VIP gun range and an exclusive country club,” Grillo said.

Grillo founded Weston Shooters in 2014 with about one million dollars and an idea. Grillo told Boston Magazine he created the shooting clubs primarily for himself as “a place to have a cigar, have a drink, and shoot a gun.”

Grillo referred to the Weston club as the "Ritz-Carlton of gun clubs" in a 2019 interview with the Robb Report, where he talked about how the political climate in Massachusetts inspired him to create the space.

"In most places in Boston, if you even mention something positive about guns, people will shun you,” Grillo told the Robb Report. “It’s just the culture here. So I wanted to create a place where people could feel comfortable around firearms, but also hangout, have a nice glass of wine or Scotch and talk with their friends without fear of being ostracized."

According to Grillo, membership at the Weston club cut across a wide swath of professions, and included celebrities, politicians, and local residents, all of whom had to abide by club rules that forbid members inquiring about fellow members' occupations — or even last names.

"Where else can you sit down with an NBA star, a firefighter, a top member of the government of Boston or the Commonwealth, business titan, have a friendly drink and enjoy yourself? There’s no club of any kind whose membership cuts across so many aspects of society," he told the magazine.

Places like Founders Shooting Club and Weston Shooters are popping up all over the country, providing a diverse image of gun owners. Founders Shooting Club

Club members in Fort Lauderdale will be paying more than those at Grillo’s Boston location. Weston Shooter charges $1,200 in annual dues with a $2,000 initiation fee. The club in the sunshine state charges nearly $200 a month (or $2,400 annually) with an initiation fee of $3,500.

A statement from Founders Shooting Club said membership opportunities are limited. Grillo told Boston Magazine he underestimated the popularity of the Weston location — over 1,000 members had joined the club as of 2017 which he told the magazine was about 900 more than he hoped for.

For gun enthusiasts who don't want to commit to a membership, the Grillo-owned Apex Shooting Range operates in the same Fort Lauderdale location, though the Founders Shooting Club site explains that there are select lanes and areas exclusive to club members.

The new club location comes as Floridians can now carry a concealed weapon without a permit as of July 1.

Grillo said gun owners in popular metropolitan areas are looking for “safe havens” to use their guns — places where gun owners can separate themselves from the suggestion that all gun users are bad.

Places like Founders Shooting Club and Weston Shooters are proliferating. Other shooting clubs have emerged in states across the country, including Colorado, New York, Arizona, and Virginia.

Indeed, the emergence of “guntry clubs” comes as the U.S. experienced over 400 mass shootings in 2023 thus far. The Founders Shooting Club is opening about a half-hour away from the location of the 2018 Parkland shooting that killed 17 people.

Many of these shooting clubs prioritize proper gun training and safety, urging people to express their shooting hobbies in a healthy way.

But while the clubs can claim a focus on safety, accidents can still occur. Local news reported that a woman accidentally shot herself in the arm at the Weston club in 2016.