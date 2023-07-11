Florida Ocean Temperatures Approach Hot Tub Levels

Ocean temperatures off the coast of Florida have now breached the mid-90s, closing in on the temperature of most hot tubs, which generally circulate water at 100 to 102 degrees.

Those temperatures “would be impressive any time of year, but they’re occurring when the water would already be rather warm, bringing it up to bona fide bathtub conditions that we rarely see,” Brian McNoldy, senior research associate at the University of Miami and hurricane expert for Capital Weather Gang, told the Washington Post.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration lists the warm temperatures as a Category 3 out of 5 on its marine heat wave scale, a level considered "severe."



Water temperatures near the Florida Keys at one point reached almost 96 degrees, a level meteorologist Bob Henson called "downright shocking."

One climate scientist said the high temperatures "broke" his forecasting model because they reached above the temperature grades on his color table.

When warm ocean temperatures persist, they can damage coral reefs and other wildlife and fuel future hurricanes. They also lead to more humidity on land, contributing to "heat domes" like the one that's currently suffocating Florida with temperatures that are on average 3 to 5 degrees above normal, according to the Post.

For its part, Miami has already broken 15 daily temperature records so far this year, with South Florida's heat index — what the temperature feels like to most people — reaching 105 degrees and above.



Scientists believe the high temperatures are stemming from a combination of man-made and natural phenomena: The weather pattern El Niño, when Pacific Ocean surface temperatures become warmer than usual, happens every two to seven years, although it follows no strict pattern. But climate change appears to be making El Niño events more intense and increasing their frequency.



Florida is also bracing for a blast of dust from the Sahara Desert this week, which could affect air quality and drive temperatures even higher.



Last week, the earth set new high-temperature records three days in a row, reaching an average of 62.9 degrees Fahrenheit last Wednesday. That same day, some 38 million Americans were under heat alerts.

