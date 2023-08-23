TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)
Florida Mother Arrested for Child Manslaughter After Son Dies with Cocaine, Fentanyl in System
Glendalis Godreau Torres was arrested on charges of Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child
A Florida mother has been arrested on charges of Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child after her five-year-old son died with cocaine and fentanyl in his system according to authorities.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced that Glendalis Godreau Torres was taken into custody on Tuesday, August 23.
This arrest comes nearly a year after her son, Hector Pantojas, died at a hospital, where a toxicology report revealed the presence of cocaine and fentanyl in his system.
"Through their investigation, homicide detectives learned that little Hector died because his mother, Glendalis Godreau Torres, was dealing drugs out of the home," the Sheriff's Office stated, releasing a video of Torres's arrest alongside the announcement.
