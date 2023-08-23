Florida Mother Arrested for Child Manslaughter After Son Dies with Cocaine, Fentanyl in System - The Messenger
Florida Mother Arrested for Child Manslaughter After Son Dies with Cocaine, Fentanyl in System

Glendalis Godreau Torres was arrested on charges of Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
A Florida mother has been arrested on charges of Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child after her five-year-old son died with cocaine and fentanyl in his system according to authorities.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced that Glendalis Godreau Torres was taken into custody on Tuesday, August 23.

This arrest comes nearly a year after her son, Hector Pantojas, died at a hospital, where a toxicology report revealed the presence of cocaine and fentanyl in his system.

Glendalis Godreau Torres had been dealing drugs out of her home when her five-year-old son ingested fentanyl and cocaine
Glendalis Godreau Torres had been dealing drugs out of her home when her five-year-old son ingested fentanyl and cocaineOrange County Sheriff's Office

"Through their investigation, homicide detectives learned that little Hector died because his mother, Glendalis Godreau Torres, was dealing drugs out of the home," the Sheriff's Office stated, releasing a video of Torres's arrest alongside the announcement.

