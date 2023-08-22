Florida Mother Admits to Strangling 13-Year-Old Son to Death: Sheriff

A mother in Florida has admitted to killing her own child, according to police.
Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez announced the arrest of Jasmin Kennedy, 37, on Monday after her teenage son was found dead in their home.
“It’s always a tragedy when someone so young is taken,” Lopez said during his press conference. “Their life was just taken from them. It hits home, especially when you have children.”
A family member called 911 for help around 7:30 a.m. and when police arrived they found the 13-year-old boy laying face up in a bed, Lopez says. Markings on the child were reportedly consistent with those of a victim of strangulation.
Kennedy “spontaneously stated that she killed her son” to authorities who arrived at the scene, Lopez said, adding that “according to our deputies, she had been choking him on the bed.”
Lopez says that while Kennedy is cooperating with investigators in the case, it is not yet clear why she allegedly killed her child and so far she has not explained her actions to police.
Kennedy has been with domestic battery strangulation, child neglect, and aggravated child abuse according to police. Once a medical examiner determines the teen’s cause of death, those charges may be upgraded to include homicide.
Lopez says that Kennedy lived at the residence with her 13-year-old and 5-year-old children. A grandmother also lives at the residence, according to police.
When responding to reporters' questions at the press conference, Lopez says that officers had responded to the residence earlier this year in January but that call had nothing to do with harm towards the children there.
Osceola County, Florida is located directly south of Orlando and borders Orlando's Orange County.
