Florida Mom Who Strangled 13-Year-Old Son Allegedly Told Cops She Was God: ‘I Spared Him From the Devil’

When deputies arrived at a home in Osceola County, Florida, on Monday, they found a macabre scene: a 13-year-old boy, laying face up on his bed, had been strangled to death.

His mother, Jasmin Kennedy, allegedly confessed to the killing and identified herself as "Yahweh," the Hebrew name for God, according to an arrest report obtained by The Messenger.

Kennedy choked the boy while his 5-year-old brother was in the room, police said in the document, which states that the younger boy ran to get help.

When deputies asked Kennedy if she knew why she was being interviewed, she "said she was being questioned due to her sending her son home," the police report claims. "I spared him from the devil."

Kennedy was arrested and charged with premeditated first-degree murder, domestic battery by strangulation, aggravated child abuse and child neglect.

She is being held without bond and has not yet entered a plea. It's unclear if she has retained an attorney.

A spokesperson for the Office of the State Attorney tells The Messenger that Kennedy is due to undergo a psychiatric evaluation in the next week.

Kennedy's Facebook page features pictures of her two children, as well as a haunting religious post.

"God is responsible for every single human life and He is responsible to the very end," she wrote on March 29, citing a religious text. "My final work is not only for the sake of punishing man, but also for the sake of arranging the destination of man."

In a press conference, Sheriff Marco Lopez declined to speculate on a motive for the killing, saying, "that's something we're continuing to investigate."

"It's always a tragedy when someone is taken so young," Lopez said. "It's like getting hit with a brick. It's a very sad day, and hopefully the family will get some justice."