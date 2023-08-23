The Florida mother who admitted to strangling her 13-year-old son to death has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder.
Originally, Jasmin Kennedy faced charges of domestic battery by strangulation, child neglect, and aggravated child abuse. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office added the more severe charge after consulting with the medical examiner, according to local station WKMG.
On Tuesday, August 22, the 37-year-old appeared before a judge for the first time and was assigned a public defender. She was ordered to be held without bond.
Kennedy was arrested on Monday after her teenage son was found dead in their home. Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez said she "spontaneously stated that she killed her son" to deputies who arrived at the scene and admitted "she had been choking him on the bed."
Court documents reported by WFTV reveal Kennedy told detectives that "she was being questioned due to her sending her son home" and said she "spared him from the devil."
