Florida Mom Snatches Baby from ICU, Stabs Hospital Workers on the Way Out - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Florida Mom Snatches Baby from ICU, Stabs Hospital Workers on the Way Out

Kendra Greene entered the NICU at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Kendra Greene Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Kendra Greene, 38, entered the NICU at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital in Loxahatchee, Florida, late on Thursday evening, and took her newborn baby from the unit, according to a statement from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO).

As she was leaving the hospital, multiple employees intervened and tried to stop Greene. In response, she allegedly pulled a knife on them.

All three employees were treated for knife wounds before being discharged the same evening, according to the Miami Herald.

After leaving the hospital, Greene left her baby at a relative’s home, according to the PBSO.

Read More

"The baby was safely transported back to the hospital by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and is currently in stable condition," the sheriff’s office said in the statement.

Greene was arrested "shortly after" and was charged with cruelty toward a child, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery, and resisting an officer, according to the publication.

Greene’s motives for taking the baby from the NICU are currently unknown.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.