Florida Mom Snatches Baby from ICU, Stabs Hospital Workers on the Way Out

Kendra Greene, 38, entered the NICU at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital in Loxahatchee, Florida, late on Thursday evening, and took her newborn baby from the unit, according to a statement from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO).

As she was leaving the hospital, multiple employees intervened and tried to stop Greene. In response, she allegedly pulled a knife on them.

All three employees were treated for knife wounds before being discharged the same evening, according to the Miami Herald.

After leaving the hospital, Greene left her baby at a relative’s home, according to the PBSO.

"The baby was safely transported back to the hospital by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and is currently in stable condition," the sheriff’s office said in the statement.

Greene was arrested "shortly after" and was charged with cruelty toward a child, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery, and resisting an officer, according to the publication.

Greene’s motives for taking the baby from the NICU are currently unknown.