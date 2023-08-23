Florida Men Jailed After ‘Molesting’ Commercial Lobster Traps: Officials - The Messenger
Florida Men Jailed After ‘Molesting’ Commercial Lobster Traps: Officials

The trio briefly tried to escape by boat but were caught

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
The men are facing felony charges for trying to steal from commercial lobster trapsFlorida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Three Florida men have been jailed after authorities caught them poaching lobsters from commercial traps in the Keys.

On Tuesday, August 22, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers tried to pull over a boat off the shore of Layton when an airplane crew saw the men diving from their boat to a spiny lobster trap line, per the Miami Herald.

The vessel briefly sped up to try and avoid capture, but Enrique Airado, Luis Airado, and Carlos Castillo were eventually caught and are now facing felony lobster trap robbing charges. They were booked into Monroe County jail.

The trio are facing charges of one felony count each of trap molesting, one felony count each of fleeing and eluding police, one felony count each of tampering with evidence, and one misdemeanor count each of interfering with a police officer.

Their bond had not been set as of Wednesday afternoon, the Miami Herald reports.

