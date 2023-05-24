Florida Man With AK-47 in Car Was Trespassing at Virginia Preschool: Police
The man allegedly told police he was on his way to the CIA.
JWPlayer
Police in Virginia seized an AK-47 assault rifle from the vehicle of a Florida man who was on the grounds of a preschool in a Washington D.C. suburb on Tuesday, authorities said.
Eric Sandow, 32, was allegedly trespassing at the Dolly Madison Preschool in McLean, Virginia, according to Fairfax County Police.
When officers found Sandow, he was unarmed and said he was traveling to the CIA, which is based in nearby Langley.
Police detained Sandow and carried out a search warrant for his vehicle, where they found the rifle, as well as a handgun, bullets, and multiple ammunition magazines, a photo posted by officials shows.
Sandow was charged with felony possession of a firearm on school property.
