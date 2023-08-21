Florida Man Who Survived Suicide Pact With Girlfriend Sentenced to Prison for Manslaughter

A Florida man who survived a suicide pact with his girlfriend was sentenced to seven years in prison Monday for manslaughter.

Alec Almanzar, 25, entered a no-contest plea to felony manslaughter with a firearm, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Almanzar had made a suicide pact with his girlfriend, Ayadalis Chalas, 21, on October 7, 2021, when they headed to Hot Shot Shooting Range in Holly Hill, Florida.

The couple rented a 9mm glock handgun, according to the News-Journal, and tried to shoot themselves but the gun didn’t fire. On their second attempt, the pair put their heads together and Almanzar fired. The bullet killed Chalas but spared Alamanzar, who was gravely injured.

Ayadalis Chalas died during the incident, but her boyfriend Alec Almanzar survived. Courtesy of Family

“I do believe for some reason God spared my life and I plan to spend the rest of my days for both Ali and I making the most positive impact on the world possible,” Almanzar said at his sentencing hearing.

He will be on probation for 23 years after serving his seven-year sentence. The charge was punishable by up to 30 years behind bars.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Blackburn told Almanzar at the hearing that she hopes "that as you go forward, you will do what you have stated today and communicate with others that there are other options available other than suicide," the News-Journal reported.

Blackburn cited Almanzar’s history of mental health issues when determining the sentence, and noted that both he and Chalas chose to join the suicide pact, the paper said. Suicide is illegal in Florida, which the judge said also factored into her decision.

In his statement at the hearing, Almanzar said "I’d like to start by saying I am ultimately responsible for Ali’s death.”

Alec Almanzar was sentenced to seven years in prison and 23 years of probation on Monday. Volusia County Sheriff's Office

"I caused the death of the person that I loved most in this world. I also caused extreme damage to my own mind that I will have to life with,” he said, in reference to the traumatic brain injury he suffered from the gunshot wound.

Chalas’s father Alfredo Chalas said at the Monday hearing that “when Alec killed my daughter, he killed all of us. All the people that loved her.”

Her mother, Angela de la Cruz, told the judge that "there has not been a single day that I have not cried and asked why she died that way.”

"I feel an emptiness, a great pain that I don’t wish on any mother to suffer,” de la Cruz said, the News-Journal reported.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.