Florida Man Who Set Up GoFundMe After Husband Was Killed Is Now a Suspect in His Death: Cops
Herbert Swilley posted pictures this week of his late spouse on Facebook, commemorating what would have been their anniversary
A Florida man who raised thousands of dollars after his husband was brutally murdered is now considered a suspect in the killing, authorities announced.
After Timothy Smith was found dead, his widower Herbert Swilley collected over $2,000 from a GoFundMe, to pay for the funeral, the New York Post reported.
And in the months following Smith's death, Swilley routinely shared Facebook posts honoring his husband.
Now police suspect that Swilley could be behind the killing.
- Woman Who Said Husband Was Killed in 1961 Is Now Held Responsible for His Death
- Florida Police Kill Stabbing Suspect in Shootout After Car Chase, Crash
- Florida Cop Whose Taser Set Man on Fire at Wawa Will Be Charged
- Husband Who Texted Wife to Say He’d Been Kidnapped May Have Picked Up Hitchhiker Before His Murder
- Teens Killed Man Who Confronted Them for Egging His House: Authorities
- Police Say Handyman Gunned Down by Suspects Who ‘Wanted to Kill a White Person’
"At this time, Herbert Swilley, the victim’s spouse, is considered a suspect in Timothy’s murder," the Marion County Sheriff's Office said, in a Facebook post.
Smith, 59, a community activist in Marion County, Florida, was last seen leaving work on March 23, according to the sheriff’s office. After Smith failed to show up to work the following day, deputies conducted a wellness check.
Upon arriving at Smith's home, deputies found his body, which showed signs that he was violently attacked before his death.
In the early stage of the investigation, the deputies interviewed Swilley and his daughter, Jordan. Since the preliminary interviews, both Swilleys have refused to cooperate with the police.
Herbert Swilley’s attorney subsequently told detectives that he would only speak with them if he was given immunity from being prosecuted, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators are now offering a $14,500 reward to anyone with information about the couple’s relationship.
“Because Herbert and Jordan won’t speak with the detectives investigating Timothy’s murder about evidence that has been uncovered during the investigation, we are hoping that there are people in this community who may know things that could help us solve this case,” the Marion County Sheriff’s Office wrote, in a Facebook post.
On Tuesday, Swilley posted photos of Smith on Facebook, to celebrate the couple’s anniversary.
“You will always be in my heart and thoughts,” he wrote. “Jordan and I will celebrate our anniversary tonight.”
Swilley could not immediately be reached for comment on the sheriff labeling him a suspect.
