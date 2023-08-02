Florida Man Who Missed Flight Threatened to Blow up Airport: Authorities

A Florida man allegedly threatened to “blow this sh– up” after missing his flight at a Sunshine State airport, according to a report.

Vincent Cirino, 30, lost his cool after he arrived Monday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to find the gate for his departure had been closed, local outlet WPLG reported, citing authorities.

“I’m going to blow this sh– up,” Cirino allegedly told the gate agent, according to the report. “I’m going to take you all out.”

The agent called 911, sending deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office to the scene.

As the deputies arrested Cirino, he allegedly continued to rant.

“When I attempted to advise [Cirino] of his Miranda rights, he refused to allow it,” one deputy wrote in an arrest report cited by WPLG. “Once again, he became enraged and was swearing at me and raising his voice.”

The truck driver, a Clewiston resident, appeared in court Tuesday to face charges of making a bomb threat and making a false report of mass destruction of public property, according to the outlet.

A judge reportedly said that he felt Cirino wasn’t facing the right charges, but nevertheless ordered him held in lieu of $10,000 bond and told him not to enter airport property.

Cirino’s attorney reportedly said that Cirino was late for his flight because he was picking up his truck from a repair shop.