Florida Man Struck by Train While Trying to Take Selfie With It

A Florida man suffered serious injuries after authorities say he was trying to take a selfie with an oncoming train Friday.

Authorities told WFTV-TV, a 19-year-old DeBary, Fla., man slipped before he could step off the tracks in Volusia County.

The man's injuries are “serious but non-life-threatening,” as he suffered several broken bones, the outlet reported.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

While WFTV-TV reported that the rail line was owned by freight company CSX, officials on passenger lines are also warning about the dangers of getting too close to a passing train.

Amtrak EVP and Executive Safety Officer Steve Predmore wrote a letter published earlier this week in the Daily Iberian, a Louisiana-based publication, advising pedestrians to be careful around railroad crossings and other dangerous areas.

Presciently, he warned about this exact kind of incident in the title of his Daily Iberian post: "Train tracks? Pick another place for a selfie"