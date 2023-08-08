Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: Police

A Florida man has been arrested after allegedly storming into a local emergency room over the weekend, stripping naked, and causing thousands of dollars of damage.
According to Naple Daily News, Louis Sepesi, 53, barged into the North Collier Hospital's emergency room Saturday morning, shoved a patient, tackled a nurse and proceeded to flood the emergency room in a standoff with hospital staff and later authorities.
An arrest report from The Collier County Sheriff's Office states that Sepesi became agitated while in the waiting room and then went on his rampage. He then began stripping naked for no known reason.
While yelling and making aggressive gestures at hospital staff, Sepesi pulled a high-pressure water pipe from the wall, which caused thousands of dollars in damage, according to the report. Sepesi also reportedly flipped over two Ergotron computer stands, which are valued at $5,000 apiece.
Hospital staff kept Sepesi confined to that room to protect other patients while other areas of the hospital continued to flood.
When deputies responded, Sepesi allegedly threatened to kill them and attempted to break free of the room. When he did eventually break free, authorities were able to tase and arrest Sepesi.
The man was reportedly seen by a doctor immediately following his arrest and he remains in custody and under hospital treatment.
