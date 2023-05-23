Florida Man Says He’s Thankful He Only Lost an Arm After Attack by 10-Foot Alligator

A Florida man is speaking out after his right arm was bitten off by a 10-foot alligator.

Jordan Rivera, 23, said he's thankful he only lost a limb and not his life in the encounter with the reptile.

Rivera was attacked by the gator early Sunday morning when he fell into a pond behind a bar in Port Charlotte where he went to relieve himself.

The alligator took his arm just above the elbow.

“I didn’t lose my life, I lost an arm. It’s not the end of the world, you know,” Rivera told NBC 2 in Fort Myers in an interview.

Rivera, of nearby Englewood, said his memory is a little hazy about what happened that morning, but he recalled that the line to the bathroom at Banditos Bar was long.

Rivera said the pond looked like a good option at the time.

“So I ended up walking over to the water hole, I didn’t realize how big it was at the time, as I was going over there something happened where I either tripped or the ground below me just went down,” Rivera said.

“I ended up in the water. And that’s literally the last thing I remember," he said.

His next memory is waking up in the hospital and learning that an alligator badly mangled his arm.

“Confusion. I was like, ‘Whoa.’ Because I just woke up and I was just sitting here. And I looked over and I saw my arm the way it was and I was like, ‘Whoa,’” Rivera said. “It kind of feels like my arm is just there, but not there.”

“Those gators—I didn’t truly understand them until I woke up in the hospital and, ‘Oh, gator got your arm,” Rivera told the station from his bed in the Gulf Coast Medical Center.

He also found out that patrons of the bar rushed out to help him, pulling him from the pond and putting a tourniquet on his arm.

“I call them angels, that were there, that saved his life,” said his mother Teresa Lessa. “The chance of someone being there with a tourniquet, to me, it’s a miracle that he’s here.”

“The first thing I would do is shake the man’s hand,” Rivera added.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission found and trapped the 10-foot, 5-inch gator that attacked Rivera and euthanized it.

His mom is counting her blessings.

“That’s the best thing, is that I have him. Yes, arm gone, very traumatic. But he’s here,” she said.

Estimates put the gator population in Florida at roughly one million. The Florida Wildlife Commission said there have been an average of eight unprovoked bites per year in the Sunshine State.

From 1948 to 2022, 453 unprovoked bite incidents have occurred in Florida, 26 of these bites resulted in human fatalities, the agency said.