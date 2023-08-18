Florida Man Pulls Gun on Brother in Argument Over Bathroom Privileges - The Messenger
Florida Man Pulls Gun on Brother in Argument Over Bathroom Privileges

The argument broke out after the victim insisted on using the room the suspect was cleaning

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Frank KimBroward Sheriff’s Office

A 41-year-old man was arrested after reportedly drawing a gun on his brother during an argument about using the bathroom.

Frank Kim told police officers he was cleaning his bathroom when his brother came home and asked to use the bathroom on Aug. 13, Coral Springs Talk reported.

Frank told officers he asked his brother to wait until he was finished cleaning, and the two began to argue.

The argument quickly escalated from verbal to physical, and Frank alleged his brother began to throw items from around the house at him, including a speaker, and injured his right thumb.

That's when Frank said he drew his gun in self-defense — but claimed he did not rack (load a bullet by pulling back a firearm cocking slide) nor point it at his brother.

His brother, however, told officers a different story.

The brother said both had thrown items at each other, and that Frank had drawn, racked and aimed the gun at him while making threats, according to police records reviewed by the news outlet.

The brother said he fled the house and called 911.

The brothers' parents were interviewed as part of the investigation (the mother was home at the time), and police determined there was probable cause to charge Frank with aggravated assault with a firearm.

He was taken into custody and treated for his thumb injury.

