Florida Man Posed as Vet to Operate on Pregnant Chihuahua, Police Say

Licensed vets later discovered that the defendant had used string and thread for stitches, leading to a fatal infection

Published
Nick Gallagher
Osvaldo Sanchez was arrested after he allegedly posed as a veterinarian to operate on a Chihuahua who later died from complications after a routine surgery.Collier County Sheriff's Office

A dog groomer was arrested after he allegedly posed as a veterinarian and performed surgeries on a pregnant Chihuahua, who later died of complications.

Osvaldo Sanchez, 61, charged $600 to perform a C-section and spay procedure, even though he reportedly had no license, the Collier County Sheriff's Office announced.

Sugar, a 6-year-old Chihuahua, was having trouble delivering a litter of puppies. Her owners reportedly called Sanchez because they'd heard that he was a licensed veterinarian.

Sanchez helped deliver Sugar's puppies using a cesarean section, including one that was stillborn, in a converted ambulance he used as a "mobile office."

But after the surgery, Sugar's owners noticed that the Chihuahua had become ill. They took her to an emergency pet hospital, where licensed vets discovered that Sanchez had used string and thread for her stitches, rather than surgical suture materials.

Sugar died later that night from an infection, as well as other complications from the surgery. A doctor at the emergency care facility said that Sugar likely would have survived the pregnancy had she received care from a licensed veterinarian.

Sanchez was charged with animal abuse and practicing veterinary medicine without a license.

