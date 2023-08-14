Florida Man Posed as Vet to Operate on Pregnant Chihuahua, Police Say

A dog groomer was arrested after he allegedly posed as a veterinarian and performed surgeries on a pregnant Chihuahua, who later died of complications.
Osvaldo Sanchez, 61, charged $600 to perform a C-section and spay procedure, even though he reportedly had no license, the Collier County Sheriff's Office announced.
Sugar, a 6-year-old Chihuahua, was having trouble delivering a litter of puppies. Her owners reportedly called Sanchez because they'd heard that he was a licensed veterinarian.
Sanchez helped deliver Sugar's puppies using a cesarean section, including one that was stillborn, in a converted ambulance he used as a "mobile office."
But after the surgery, Sugar's owners noticed that the Chihuahua had become ill. They took her to an emergency pet hospital, where licensed vets discovered that Sanchez had used string and thread for her stitches, rather than surgical suture materials.
Sugar died later that night from an infection, as well as other complications from the surgery. A doctor at the emergency care facility said that Sugar likely would have survived the pregnancy had she received care from a licensed veterinarian.
Sanchez was charged with animal abuse and practicing veterinary medicine without a license.
- ‘Street Vet’ in California Providing Care to Pets of Oakland’s Homeless
- Florida Man Kills Neighbor ‘Over a Woman,’ Says It Was Self-Defense: Police
- Florida Man Who Blackmailed Teens for Nude Photos — Sometimes Posing With Animals — Sentenced to 10 Years
- Three Men Posing as Police Conduct Fake Investigation Before Robbing Atlanta Spa
- Ohio Police Chief Jailed in Florida for Allegedly Beating Homeless Man ‘For No Apparent Reason’
- Man Accused of Holding Woman in Makeshift Cell Called His Plan ‘Operation Take Over’: FBI
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Dead Seals with Shark Bites Are Washing Up on Cape Cod BeachesNews
- 1 in 3 US Adults Has a Tattoo, More Than Half of Women Under 50: SurveyNews
- Tyrant Who Inspired Count Dracula Likely Cried Blood: Chemical AnalysisTech
- WATCH: Police Ticket 3-Year-Old Girl for Being Too CuteNews
- Tokyo Coffee Shop Introduces Standing Nap PodsTech
- Thousands Lose Power After Ad Stapled to Utility Pole Sparks OutageNews
- Russia Raises Key Interest Rate to 12% as Ukraine War and Sanctions Take a TollBusiness
- Squatter Standoff Leads to Two Overdose Deaths in Georgia HomeNews
- Teen Fleeing From Cops Because He Didn’t Have Auto Insurance Kills Pregnant Mother After Running Red LightNews
- North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Declares Women Can No Longer Wear ShortsNews
- Former FBI Spy Catcher Set to Plead Guilty to Secretly Working for Putin AllyNews
- Video Catches Fleet of Self-Driving Cars Devolving into Chaos near Outside Lands Music FestivalNews