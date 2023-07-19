Florida Man Nicknamed ‘Joker’ Sent Back to Jail a Day After Ending Decade-Long Sentence - The Messenger
Florida Man Nicknamed ‘Joker’ Sent Back to Jail a Day After Ending Decade-Long Sentence

Albert Lee Gardner has been convicted on various charges, including criminal mischief and lewd battery, involving a victim aged 12-15 years old

Published
Blake Harper
A longtime Florida inmate known as "Joker" was arrested and returned to prison just a day after he was released from serving a nine-year sentence.

A Hernando County probation and parole officer decided to check on Albert Lee Gardner after noticing that his GPS tracker had remained at the same 7-Eleven location for a suspiciously extended period, according to CBS12.

Upon arrival, the officer discovered that Gardner was nowhere to be found. It was later determined that Gardner had removed his tracking device, which deputies found discarded in a nearby trash can.

Not long after discovering the device, deputies received a call about an overdose occurring less than a mile down the street. Upon arriving at the scene, they identified the individual in question as Gardner.

Albert Lee GardnerHernando County Sheriff's Office

Narcan was administered to Gardner to counteract the overdose. Once he was medically cleared at Bravera Health Brooksville, Gardner was sent back to the Hernando County Detention Center. He now faces charges of probation violation and tampering with an electronic monitoring device.

The 29-year-old has spent most of the past decade in prison following a previous guilty adjudication for lewd or lascivious battery on a victim between 12 and 15 years old.

Records indicate that "Joker" has additional guilty convictions for various charges, including criminal mischief, burglary, possession of paraphernalia, theft, driving without a valid license and lewd battery involving a victim aged 12-15 years old.

