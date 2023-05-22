The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Florida Man Loses Arm in Alligator Attack Behind Bar

    A fellow patron pulled the 23-year victim from a pond following the incident early Sunday.

    Published |Updated
    Bruce Golding
    A Florida man lost an arm when he was attacked by an alligator outside a bar early Sunday morning.

    The incident took place around 1:40 a.m. near a pond behind Banditos Bar in Port Charlotte, according to the Daily Sun, which cited the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Charlotte County Fire & EMS.

    The unidentified, 23-year-old victim was airlifted by helicopter to the Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers.

    Alligator
    (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
    Read More

    Construction worker Manny Hidalgo told the Daily Sun he was inside the bar when heard the man shouting and raced outside with his cell phone and a flashlight.

    "He was yelling and swimming toward the shoreline," Hidalgo said.

    "I ran and dragged him up onto the sand. I was scared to get close to the water because it was dark out."

    Hidalgo described the victim as a "pretty big guy," adding, "I'm not sure how I did it."

    "I guess my adrenaline kicked in," he said.

    "I don't know if it was a mama gator trying to save her young, or a daddy gator trying to feed his family…but the guy was very lucky."

    Hidaldo said he goes to the bar several times a week with his cat, Mr. Tom.

    "I guess I was just at the right place at the right time," he said.

    "I hope the guy is OK."

    The 10-1/2-foot-long alligator was trapped and relocated by a contractor through the State Nuisance Alligator Program, the FWC told the Daily Sun.

    Florida is home to about 1.3 million alligators that inhabit all 67 of its counties and live wherever the environment will support them, according to the FWC website.

    In February, 85-year-old Gloria Serge was killed by a 10-foot-long gator that dragged her into a retention pond in Fort Pierce while she was walking her dog in the Spanish Lakes Fairways development.

    The reptile, which weighed between 600 and 700 pounds, first attacked Serge's pet, which survived the incident, local TV station WPBF 25 reported at the time.

    Trappers found the alligator lurking at the bottom of the pond and killed it after confirming it committed the attack.

