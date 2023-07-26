Florida Man Kills Neighbor ‘Over a Woman,’ Says It Was Self-Defense: Police

Two men in Central Florida allegedly got into a fight "over a woman," which resulted in one of them being beaten with brass knuckles and the other shot dead.
Wednesday’s fatal altercation started around 7 a.m. when Eddie Alexis Vazquez Muniz, 47, allegedly got his children into his vehicle and then set up a video camera outside another man’s apartment, the Orlando Sentinel reports.
When that man came out of his apartment, Muniz allegedly "attacked" him, according to Eustis Police Chief Craig Capri, per the newspaper
Muniz “chased” the other man around the complex, caught up with him and allegedly beat him in the head “several times” with a pair of brass knuckles, which police found in the area during their investigation, the Sentinel reported.
The police chief said the man beaten with brass knuckles was “dazed and confused” when he pulled out a gun and fired at Muniz several times. Police found Muniz lying on the ground with three gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
“It appears at this time [that] it was a self-defense situation, so there might not be any charges coming,” Capri said. The man, who hasn’t been identified, cooperated with police and was later released, Capri added.
The police chief said the man’s recount of the incident was corroborated by evidence and eyewitness statements.
The two men were reportedly in a love triangle with a woman who lived in the same apartment complex, which resulted in the deadly altercation.
Capri said that during the follow-up investigation, police would try to unlock Muniz’s phone to watch any video that may have been recorded.
“I’m just glad that the two young kids didn’t have to witness any of this,” the chief said. “This is a senseless act … again, over a woman. I mean, really. This is ridiculous.”
