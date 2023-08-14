Florida Man Killed Daughter’s Fiancé, Blamed It on a Drive-by Shooting: Officials

A 37-year-old Florida man was arrested after allegedly shooting his daughter’s fiancé and blaming the death on a drive-by shooting, according to a report from the Orlando Sentinel.

Nathan Johnson, 24, reportedly argued with his fiancé’s father, Justin Mullins, on the front lawn of a Bithlo, Florida, home while the two were drinking early Sunday morning, according to an arrest affidavit reviewed by the Orlando Sentinel.

Johnson’s fiancée and Mullins’s daughter told investigators Mullins was upset with Johnson because he thought he pulled his wife’s hair.

The fiancée, who has three children with Johnson, said she heard a gunshot and turned around to find Johnson on the ground, according to the affidavit, per the news outlet. She told Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies that Mullins was the shooter.

Mullins told investigators Johnson had been the victim of a drive-by shooting. In a second interview with Johnson’s fiancée, she said her father had purchased a handgun “off the street” the day before and said no vehicles were passing by when the shooting happened.

After Johnson was taken to the hospital, the fiancée said she confronted her father, who told her, “I didn’t mean to do it,” according to the affidavit.

Mullins told investigators to ask his daughter about the drive-by shooting but “became enraged and ended the interview” when investigators played him clips of their interview with her.

He faces a first-degree murder with a firearm charge and is being held at the Orange County Jail.