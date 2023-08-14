Florida Man Killed Daughter’s Fiancé, Blamed It on a Drive-by Shooting: Officials

A 37-year-old Florida man was arrested after allegedly shooting his daughter’s fiancé and blaming the death on a drive-by shooting, according to a report from the Orlando Sentinel.
Nathan Johnson, 24, reportedly argued with his fiancé’s father, Justin Mullins, on the front lawn of a Bithlo, Florida, home while the two were drinking early Sunday morning, according to an arrest affidavit reviewed by the Orlando Sentinel.
Johnson’s fiancée and Mullins’s daughter told investigators Mullins was upset with Johnson because he thought he pulled his wife’s hair.
The fiancée, who has three children with Johnson, said she heard a gunshot and turned around to find Johnson on the ground, according to the affidavit, per the news outlet. She told Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies that Mullins was the shooter.
- Florida Man Arrested for Shooting, Killing Dune Buggy Driver in Beer Can Fight
- Florida Cop Whose Taser Set Man on Fire at Wawa Will Be Charged
- Florida Volunteer Santa Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
- Michigan Man Arrested for DWI After Driving Jeep Into Lake Superior
- Florida Man Arrested After Trying To Register 1977 Porsche Stolen from Museum
- Florida Man Accused of Beating an Elderly Man to Death For Hitting a Car He Mistook as His Own
Mullins told investigators Johnson had been the victim of a drive-by shooting. In a second interview with Johnson’s fiancée, she said her father had purchased a handgun “off the street” the day before and said no vehicles were passing by when the shooting happened.
After Johnson was taken to the hospital, the fiancée said she confronted her father, who told her, “I didn’t mean to do it,” according to the affidavit.
Mullins told investigators to ask his daughter about the drive-by shooting but “became enraged and ended the interview” when investigators played him clips of their interview with her.
He faces a first-degree murder with a firearm charge and is being held at the Orange County Jail.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Thousands Lose Power After Ad Stapled to Utility Pole Sparks OutageNews
- Squatter Standoff Leads to Two Overdose Deaths in Georgia HomeNews
- Teen Fleeing From Cops Because He Didn’t Have Auto Insurance Kills Pregnant Mother After Running Red LightNews
- North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Declares Women Can No Longer Wear ShortsNews
- Former FBI Spy Catcher Set to Plead Guilty to Secretly Working for Putin AllyNews
- Video Catches Fleet of Self-Driving Cars Devolving into Chaos near Outside Lands Music FestivalNews
- Florida School Bus Driver Drops 4-Year-Old Off at Wrong Stop Miles From HomeNews
- NASA Reveals What the ‘?’ in Viral Webb Telescope Image Really ShowsTech
- LG’s Making Its Appliances Way More Accessible to Those With DisabilitiesTech
- Moscow and Pyongyang Vow Stronger Ties as Joe Biden Preps for Summit with Japanese and South Korean LeadersNews
- Ambulance Stealing Joyrider Says He Has ‘No Recollection’ of Hitting Pedestrian, Ramming Multiple CarsNews
- Developer Stops Construction at One of San Francisco’s Only Major Building ProjectsNews