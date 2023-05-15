A Florida college professor has broken a world record for the longest time spent underwater without the help the depressurization technology found in submarines, the Associated Press reported.

Biomedical engineer Joseph Dituri has spent two-and-a-half months at Jules' Undersea Lodge, an underwater residence for scuba divers 30 feet below the water's surface in the Florida Keys.

Dituri, dubbed "Dr. Deep Sea," plans to spent a total of 100 days at the undersea hotel, conducting physiological experiments to explore how his own body is responding to the long-term effects of intense underwater pressure.

"The idea here is to populate the world's oceans, to take care of them by living in them and really treating them well," Dituri told the AP.

The aquanaut has managed to replicate some of his daily routines from above ground: microwaving meals, exercising, and taking hour-long naps.

But some life pleasures can't be replicated deep below the sea, Dituri said: "The thing that I miss the most about being on the surface is literally the sun."

Dituri has continued teaching his students at the University of South Florida throughout his stay. He's reached thousands more through outreach projects and interviews from a special undersea studio at the lodge.

Two Tennessee professors set the previous record of 73 days, two hours, and 34 minutes at the same lodge in 2014.

