Florida Man Dunks Girlfriend's Head in Vat of Tar During Argument Over Cheating: Authorities
Florida Man Dunks Girlfriend’s Head in Vat of Tar During Argument Over Cheating: Authorities

Marshall Dimick is also accused of pointing a shotgun at his girlfriend and choking her to near unconsciousness

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
A Florida man accused of dunking his girlfriend’s head into a vat of tar during an argument over cheating allegations has been arrested, according to authorities.

Marshall Dimick, 55, has been charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, and four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Levy County Sheriff’s Office

On July 20, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in Rosewood, Florida.

A witness told deputies Dimick, 55, allegedly dunked his girlfriend’s head “into a vat of a tar-like substance” and “also pointed a shotgun at her and choked her to near unconsciousness,” during a dispute, according to a news release.

The victim was treated at a hospital for chemical burns to her face, neck, arms, and hands. She appeared to be “in severe pain and complained of her eyes burning,” the arrest affidavit states, the Miami Herald reported. 

Domestic Dispute Ends with Multiple Felony Charges
Marshall Dimick has been charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, and four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.Levy County Sheriff’s Office

The victim allegedly told deputies she and Dimick got into an argument after she confronted him about text messages she found on his phone suggesting he was meeting with another woman “for the purpose of sexual intercourse,” the outlet reports, citing the affidavit. 

As the argument escalated, Dimick “suddenly lost control” and allegedly forced the victim’s face and arms into the tar for “several seconds,” according to the Herald. 

During the investigation, authorities discovered Dimick is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a gun, the release states.

Before deputies arrived, he allegedly removed several firearms from the home and hid them at a nearby property. 

His bail has been set at $550,000.

