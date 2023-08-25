Florida Man Caught Drunk Driving While Wearing “I’m the Reason the Beer’s Always Gone” T-Shirt: Report

A Florida man was arrested for a DUI while driving almost three times over the legal limit, all while wearing an “I’m the Reason the Beer’s Always Gone” t-shirt.
A Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy was conducting radar enforcement on Aug. 16 when an orange pickup truck sped past him. Police radar confirmed the truck was traveling at 89 mph in a 45 mph zone.
When the deputy activated his lights and sirens for a traffic stop, the driver, later identified as 41-year-old James Rix Jr., tried to evade him and turned off his truck lights, according to a Facebook post by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident was captured on the deputy's dashcam:
The deputy eventually caught up with Rix and initiated a DUI traffic stop. On body cam footage, the deputy is heard saying he could smell the alcohol on Rix’s breath.
While participating in Field Sobriety Exercises, Rix is seen wearing the “I’m the Reason the Beer’s Always Gone” t-shirt. After completing the exercises, the deputy informed Rix, "he failed the tests and is under arrest." At that point, deputies say Rix became verbally aggressive.
- Bruised Nikki Alcaraz Captured on Body Cam Begging Police to Arrest Boyfriend
- Family of Unarmed Father Gunned Down By Police Demand to See Body Cam Footage: ‘We Just Want Answers’
- Police Release Body Cam Footage for Allen Premium Outlets Mass Shooting
- Yale Doctor Suggests Body Cameras for Physicians, Nurses to Address ‘Medical Racism’
- Body Camera Footage Shows Rescue of Kidnapped Mother Chained to Floor
- Ohio Cop Fired After Body Cam Recorded Racial Slur Won’t Get Job Back
Upon arrival at Marion County Jail, Rix provided breath samples of .204 and .200 — almost three times the legal limit.
He was charged with DUI and fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer. Rix was also cited for unlawful speed and possession of an open container in a vehicle.
- Microsoft Kills $1 Xbox Game Pass Trial Just Before Starfield LaunchTech
- Softball Coach Arrested for Allegedly Stalking and Sexually Abusing Teen ‘Under the Guise…of Private Lessons’News
- Father Arrested for Harassing Estranged Wife Just Days Before Allegedly Murdering His Two SonsNews
- Man Arrested for Trying to Hit Ding Dong Ditchers with His CarNews
- Experts Uncover the Best Temperature for Sound Sleep and Enhanced Well-beingHealth
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- Pilot Travels 5,800 Miles to Personally Deliver Girl’s Missing ‘American Girl’ DollNews
- Texas Man Says He Knows Where His Stolen Tesla Is But Cops Refuse to Retrieve It: ‘They’re Not Taking Me Seriously’News
- WATCH: Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down Burning Man FestivalNews
- Woman Caught Cheating on Husband Lied About Being Raped to Get an STD Test: ProsecutorsNews
- Connecticut Firefighter Dies at Home After Working Nearly 40-Hour ShiftNews
- Tomb of Ancient ‘Priest of Pacopampa’ Discovered in Peru After 3,000 YearsNews