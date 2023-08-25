Florida Man Caught Drunk Driving While Wearing “I’m the Reason the Beer’s Always Gone” T-Shirt: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Florida Man Caught Drunk Driving While Wearing “I’m the Reason the Beer’s Always Gone” T-Shirt: Report

James Rix Jr. submitted breath samples almost three times the legal limit

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
James Rix Jr., 41, was arrested on Aug. 16 for a DUI and evading a law enforcement officer after a deputy initially pulled him over for speeding. Rix submitted breath samples of .204 and .200, which is almost three times the legal limit.Marion County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

A Florida man was arrested for a DUI while driving almost three times over the legal limit, all while wearing an “I’m the Reason the Beer’s Always Gone” t-shirt.

A Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy was conducting radar enforcement on Aug. 16 when an orange pickup truck sped past him. Police radar confirmed the truck was traveling at 89 mph in a 45 mph zone.

When the deputy activated his lights and sirens for a traffic stop, the driver, later identified as 41-year-old James Rix Jr., tried to evade him and turned off his truck lights, according to a Facebook post by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was captured on the deputy's dashcam:

The deputy eventually caught up with Rix and initiated a DUI traffic stop. On body cam footage, the deputy is heard saying he could smell the alcohol on Rix’s breath.

While participating in Field Sobriety Exercises, Rix is seen wearing the “I’m the Reason the Beer’s Always Gone” t-shirt. After completing the exercises, the deputy informed Rix, "he failed the tests and is under arrest." At that point, deputies say Rix became verbally aggressive.

Read More

Upon arrival at Marion County Jail, Rix provided breath samples of .204 and .200 — almost three times the legal limit.

He was charged with DUI and fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer. Rix was also cited for unlawful speed and possession of an open container in a vehicle.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.