Florida Man Attacked by 7-Foot Alligator in Golf Course Community

A quiet morning walk turned into a nightmare for a 79-year-old Florida man after he was bitten on the leg by an alligator.
The man had gone for a walk around 5 a.m. Thursday at the Forest Glen and Golf Course community in Naples, where he lives, when he was attacked, as reported by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post.
According to a recording of the 911 call obtained by CNN, the man told the dispatcher: “I’m bleeding. I don’t know how bad it is. It’s profuse. There’s a lot of skin ripped off I can see, probably some muscle.”
He added: “Go figure. Out for a walk to stay healthy."
The injured man was given first aid by the responding officer and flown by a medical helicopter to a local hospital for treatment.
The second responding officer stayed in the area to keep watch on the alligator. The 6 foot 9 inch female alligator was later trapped and removed from the community.
The sheriff’s office encouraged people to be extra cautious around bodies of water and areas of vegetation where alligators could have a nest.
Although it is not known if the alligator who attacked the man had a nest, the office noted that alligators are most active during the times of dusk and dawn.
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, 11 people were bit by alligators in 2022. Nine of those bites were classified as “major” while two were “minor.”
