Man Goes Berserk and Allegedly Assaults Family in Dead of Night Because His Internet Stopped Working
The 38-year-old was accused of child abuse for the altercation that resulted from malfunctioning internet
A Florida man was arrested Saturday after he became enraged over the internet not working, a boy told authorities.
The boy told police he woke up around 3:45 a.m. on August 12 when he heard Luis Roberto Santo Reyes yelling at his mother. The boy said Santo shouted, “It is your fault the internet is not working!”
Santo, 38, reportedly punched the boy in the face and the boy punched him back before placing him in a chokehold. The boy, whose age was not listed, told his mother to call the police while he restrained Santo, according to the West Miami Police Department.
The boy let Santo go, and the man left the scene before the police arrived. Santo allegedly left a trail of blood that led investigators to find him, according to Local 10 News.
Santo was released from jail on a $3,000 bond Sunday. Prosecutors filed an aggravated child abuse case against the man in Miami-Dade County court and told Santo to stay away from the victim.
