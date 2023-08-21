Florida Man Arrested, Told Deputies He’s ‘Just a Friendly Guy’ After Allegedly Inappropriately Touching Two Kids on a Beach
Police say that the man became belligerent when questioned
A Florida man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly inappropriately touched several people at the beach – including two young girls.
After being arrested, the man told deputies from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office that he was, “just a friendly guy.”
Police say that John Edington, 57, was intoxicated and wandering around New Smyrna Beach, in Daytona Beach, when he began touching other beachgoers, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal.
Multiple victims and witnesses told deputies from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office that Edington behaved inappropriately on the beach.
“Edington approached the nine-year-old, on the shoreline, while her mother was in the ocean, and rubbed his hands over her body before her mother was able to get to shore and confront him,” the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said, in a Facebook post.
“Separately, an 8-year-old girl told deputies Edington touched her in the same way, over her bathing suit top and bottoms.”
According to the Facebook post, Edington became belligerent when questioned by the police.
Edington was charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious behavior, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
