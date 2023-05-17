Florida Man Arrested for Shooting, Killing Dune Buggy Driver in Beer Can Fight

A 59-year-old Florida man, Wallace Mannin Kirkland, has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery and manslaughter after allegedly killing a dune buggy driver according to an arrest affidavit.
Kirkland, it is alleged, threw a beer can towards a dune buggy as it drove by his residence, where his wife and a neighbor were present. Kirkland is said to have had several past confrontations with the driver, according to witness accounts in the affidavit.
When the dune buggy driver passed by, Kirkland purportedly threw, or attempted to throw, a beer can at the vehicle. This action allegedly prompted the driver to confront Kirkland, warning him with threats of harm. The affidavit details that Kirkland then reportedly fired a shot at the driver from a close range of about three to four feet.
Following the shooting, the driver managed to return to his car and drive a short distance before appearing to lose consciousness. He was later pronounced dead at a Eustis, Florida hospital.
- Florida Man Left Battered and Bruised Attempting to Protect Neighborhood Ducks
- Man Dressed as Bud Light Can Arrested for DUI
- Brexit Has Made Beer Cheaper in the U.K., Prime Minister Says
- Teen Dies After Hole He Dug in Sand Collapses at Beach
- Man Spearfishing off Marathon in Florida Keys Bitten in Leg by Shark, Report
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews
- Here’s Everything to Know About Minnesota’s Imminent Marijuana LegalizationNews