Florida Man Arrested for Shooting, Killing Dune Buggy Driver in Beer Can Fight

A 59-year-old Florida man, Wallace Mannin Kirkland, has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery and manslaughter after allegedly killing a dune buggy driver according to an arrest affidavit.

Kirkland, it is alleged, threw a beer can towards a dune buggy as it drove by his residence, where his wife and a neighbor were present. Kirkland is said to have had several past confrontations with the driver, according to witness accounts in the affidavit.

When the dune buggy driver passed by, Kirkland purportedly threw, or attempted to throw, a beer can at the vehicle. This action allegedly prompted the driver to confront Kirkland, warning him with threats of harm. The affidavit details that Kirkland then reportedly fired a shot at the driver from a close range of about three to four feet.

Following the shooting, the driver managed to return to his car and drive a short distance before appearing to lose consciousness. He was later pronounced dead at a Eustis, Florida hospital.