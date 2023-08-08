Florida Man Arrested After Trying To Register 1977 Porsche Stolen from Museum - The Messenger
Florida Man Arrested After Trying To Register 1977 Porsche Stolen from Museum

The brown 1977 Porsche 930 Turbo that was stolen is worth an estimated $250,000

Zachary Rogers
LEFT: Daniel Boyce & RIGHT: The brown 1977 Porsche 930 Turbo that was stolen is worth an estimated $250,000 (Sarasota Police Department)Sarasota Police Department

A man in Florida has been arrested and is facing a felony charge after he allegedly tried to register a 1977 Porsche 930 Turbo that was stolen from a museum in Sarasota.

The Sarasota Police Department said in a release that 36-year-old Daniel Boyce was charged with scheming to defraud (over $50,000). His arrest comes after the department began investigating an overnight burglary at the Sarasota Classic Car Museum in the middle of June.

The stolen brown 1977 Porsche 930 Turbo is worth an estimated $250,000, according to police. The car-enthusiast website Road & Track says that the vehicle is "highly sought after" by collectors.

Following the heist, police were alerted by an anonymous tip that Boyce was seen with a brown Porsche at an undisclosed location. Detectives followed a trail that led them to Boyce and the stolen classic car.

Police say that when it was discovered, the car had a "fraudulently obtained title and tag." That title and tag belonged to another Porsche that had crashed 23 years ago and now sits in a California salvage yard, Road & Track reports.

Boyce was ordered to appear in court on a grand theft auto charge but failed to do so, and he was arrested on July 21, according to police. Boyce now sits in the Sarasota County Jail, held without bond.

After being arrested, a warrant was issued for Boyce's phone. Upon inspection, investigators discovered photos of the brown Porsche inside a storage unit, complete with unit number and code. Authorities were able to locate and recover the Porsche using that information.

Boyce is now also a person of interest in the case of the burglary at the museum. 

Police say that additional charges may be forthcoming.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sarasota Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070. People can also leave an anonymous tip with Sarasota Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

