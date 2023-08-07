Florida Man Accused of Beating an Elderly Man to Death For Hitting a Car He Mistook as His Own
Robert Moore was arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter of an elderly person
A Florida man has been accused of beating an elderly man to death after he thought that the man had hit his car. The man allegedly punched the older man several times before realizing the damaged car was not his, according to court documents.
Dean William Zook, 87, was driving with his wife on June 28 in the parking lot of the Glenview Country Club when he hit another vehicle. The arrest affidavit stated that 75-year-old Robert Moore allegedly came across the crash and punched Zook in the jaw after the 87-year-old asked to exchange insurance information.
Moore allegedly punched Zook in the face repeatedly until he realized the damaged car was not his and left to find his vehicle. When police arrived, Zook spoke with them but began to slur his words, so he was taken to a hospital where doctors discovered he had a brain bleed, as reported by WKMG.
Zook eventually succumbed to his injuries and died on July 16.
During their investigation, deputies said that surveillance footage showed Moore walking back into the country club's restaurant, where he bumped into a server who then spilled drinks onto another customer. FOX35 reported that police were able to identify Moore because of a to-go order that had been picked up just before the altercation.
After police searched Moore's name, they came across an article about Moore hitting a hole-in-one, in which there was an image of Moore wearing the same clothes as the man seen in the surveillance footage assaulting Zook. Moore was also discovered to be a registered owner of a 2022 Black Lexus RX 350 – the same make and model of the vehicle Zook hit.
Moore was arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter of an elderly person after he allegedly told police that he had hit Zook because he thought Zook was trying to leave the scene of an accident.
Moore was released on July 27 on a $30,000 bond.
